Latest acquisition expands firm’s Northeast presence

Alera Group acquires JDM Benefits. (Credit: Horst Tinnes from Pixabay)

Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property casualty, retirement services and wealth management firm, announced today that it has acquired JDM Benefits, effective August 1, 2020.

Located in White Plains, NY, JDM Benefits has been serving the needs of employers as an insurance broker, claims advocate and trusted partner for decades. The firm offers unique expertise in private exchanges and self-insured benefits plans, along with a variety of benefits solutions. JDM Benefits’ cross-divisional teams of industry specialists collaborate to address critical challenges and serve as partners to their clients, providing access to customized and timely programs and resources.

“Alera Group is excited to welcome JDM Benefits as our latest Alera Group company, expanding our service offerings throughout the Northeast region,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “The JDM Benefits team, led by Joseph Moschitto, will be a strong contributor to our collaborative culture and our benefits practice as we continue to grow our presence in the Northeast.”

“We are thrilled to become an Alera Group company, and we are looking forward to the synergistic growth that will follow this step,” said Joseph Moschitto, President of JDM Benefits. “Our goal has always been to provide the best possible employee benefits solutions to our clients. By joining Alera Group, we will be able to do that more than ever before.”

JDM Benefits joins Alera Group through Alera Group Northeast, a collection of Alera Group firms throughout the Northeast region. The JDM Benefits team will continue serving clients in their existing roles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release