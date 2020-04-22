Founded in 2000, the Barkley team serves clients throughout California and the surrounding region, providing safety and risk management, claims management, business and insurance risk and more

Alera Group, a national employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement services and wealth management firm, announced today that it has acquired Barkley Risk Management & Insurance (Barkley), effective April 1, 2020.

Founded in 2000, the Barkley team serves clients throughout California and the surrounding region, providing safety and risk management, claims management, business and insurance risk and more. The firm has unique risk expertise in the agriculture, manufacturing, hospitality and entertainment industries.

“Barkley Risk Management is a strong addition to Alera Group, and we are excited to welcome them as the latest addition our growing firm,” said Alan Levitz, CEO of Alera Group. “The firm, built by Al and Griff Barkley, strengthens our agriculture vertical and helps us expand our presence into coastal California.”

“We are excited to join Alera Group, and look forward to the powerful impact of national resources, expertise and partnership,” said Griffin Barkley, President of Barkley Risk Management & Insurance. “Barkley Risk Management is committed to active partnership with every client, designing comprehensive, innovative solutions for their unique needs. As an Alera Group company, we’ll be able to do that more than ever before.”

The Barkley team will continue serving clients in their existing roles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

