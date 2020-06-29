Dhofar Insurance is an Oman-based insurance agency whose main activity is writing all classes of insurance

Ahli Bank enters into bancassurance partnership with Dhofar Insurance in Oman. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Ahli Bank has forged a partnership with Dhofar Insurance in a move to offer its customers a range of insurance products in Oman.

Under the terms of the partnership, Ahli Bank’s customers will get access to Dhofar Insurance’s retail products that would include motor, travel, property and casualty, and others under the bank’s bancassurance portfolio.

Dhofar Insurance is an Oman-based insurance agency. Registered as an Omani public joint stock company in 1989, its main activity is writing all classes of insurance.

Ahli Bank retail banking DGM Hana Fahad Al Hinai said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Dhofar Insurance Company. We believe that our customers’ needs are continuously evolving and becoming increasingly more sophisticated.

“As service providers, it is hence imperative for us to look for the best ways to provide comprehensive and flexible solutions to meet these constantly changing needs and requirements.”

Ahli Bank’s bancassurance portfolio is claimed to provide a variety of insurance products that can be tailored to safeguard policy holder’s assets and property from financial risks resulting from various potential contingencies.

According to Al Hinai, the insurance products from the bank offer existing and also new customers the required insurance coverage in the case of any unexpected event. The coverage is said to save customers from collateral damage that otherwise could impact their savings or investments, or make them borrow money or dispose of assets and property to gather funds.

The partnership with Dhofar Insurance is expected to widen the bank’s portfolio of products, thereby addressing the full range of its customers’ safety and welfare goals.

Dhofar Insurance deputy CEO comments on the partnership with Ahli Bank

Dhofar Insurance deputy CEO Omar Ahmed Al Shaikh said: “At Dhofar Insurance, we have always believed in expanding our horizons by forging strategic partnerships. We are hence delighted to associate with one of the sultanate’s leading, fastest growing banks to sell our motor, travel and personal accident insurance products.

“Ahli Bank enjoys a large and growing customer base, which is the perfect target segment for our insurance products. We hope to tap into this segment with the help and support offered by the Bank.”