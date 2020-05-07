Willis Towers Watson has formed a specialised team to offer risk services with global broking influence and insights to organisations distressed due to the impact of Covid-19.

The firm said it created the team now as organisations are facing an environment filled with unprecedented risk, very high market volatility and unforeseen financial challenges.

All these challenges, it believes, underline the need for experts to help steer businesses out of financial crises.

Willis Towers Watson FINEX North America head Ken Ross said: “Developing a task force around distressed organisational risk demonstrates our commitment to companies facing financial hardship.

“Corporate restructuring entails unique risks and exposures to organisations and their directors and officers.

“Addressing those exposures requires a breadth and depth of expertise that we bring through the professionals on this newly formed team.”

