The retailer’s insurance brokerage, with a team of licensed insurance agents, will help people find suitable insurance plans

Walmart will begin selling Medicare plans through a new insurance brokerage.(Credit: Walmart Corporate from Bentonville, USA/Wikipedia.org)

Walmart is set to launch Walmart Insurance Services, a licensed insurance brokerage, which will sell Medicare insurance plans across all the 50 US states and Washington, DC.

According to the US retailing company, its insurance brokerage will help people in buying insurance plans and simplify what has traditionally been a complicated, confusing process.

Walmart Insurance Services will start selling Medicare insurance plans from 15 October through 7 December.

Walmart Insurance Services general manager David Sullivan said: “We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget and lifestyle.

“And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey. Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better.”

Walmart Insurance Services to sell Medicare plans from 15 October

The new insurance brokerage will provide customers with Medicare plans that include Part D, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement. The plans are being offered by Humana, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, Wellcare (Centene), Amerigroup, Simply Health, Clover Health, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The retailer said more insurance carriers could be added in the future.

Walmart further said that people will be helped to find their appropriate insurance plan through its team of licensed insurance agents.

According to Sullivan, only one in 10 Medicare beneficiaries is registered in a plan that gives them the most savings on out-of-pocket spending.

The retailer unveiled plans to foray into the health insurance segment in June 2020 through an announcement of job openings on its career website for its newly registered business Walmart Insurance Services. The company in that announcement said that it was seeking to recruit insurance agents in the Dallas region for selling supplemental Medicare insurance, reported CNBC.

Apart from the new insurance brokerage business, Walmart, through its Healthcare Begins Here programme, has been helping customers navigate the highly complex health insurance system.