This purchase strategically advances Tinubu Square’s competitive advantage in providing digitalization and automation services to Credit Insurance and Surety clients globally

Image: Tinubu Square acquires eSURETY. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr.)

Tinubu Square, the market leader for enterprise software solutions to Credit and Surety Insurers, announces its first corporate acquisition in the U.S., one that fully integrates both companies’ expertise in the Credit Insurance & Surety sector.

Jérôme Pezé, Tinubu Square Group, founder and CEO, declared: “By combining expertise and resources with eSURETY, Tinubu Square Group provides its end-to-end solutions to 30 of the top 60 credit and surety underwriters. This is a major step toward continuing our goal as the leading industry standard of excellence. Indeed, our clients are the source for innovation and permanent improvements and contribute to our technology roadmap and functional enhancement. Dan Buckles and his eSURETY team share our values of delivery excellence, reliability, and customer centricity.”

“Six years ago, we launched Tinubu Square Americas”, said Olivier Placca, Tinubu Square Group co-founder and Deputy CEO. “Since then, we acquired as clients several major U.S. and Canadian Credit Insurers. Based on this success and experience, with the recent 15 million euros cash equity increase, Tinubu Square moved on this acquisition. For 20 years, we have shared with the eSURETY team the same passion for creating the best-in-class SaaS solutions for specialty lines insurers.”

“For 21 years, eSURETY has been the award-winning leader in providing powerful cloud-based surety solutions, consistently recognized as the best-of-breed software solution for automated underwriting, account risk analysis, bond lifecycle management, and surety analytics at an enterprise level”, said Daniel T. Buckles, former CEO of eSURETY. “Tinubu Square is the global leader in designing, producing, and servicing the largest providers of credit insurance and surety. The acquisition of the eSURETY® solution, staff, and brand brings a great deal of highly complementary capabilities to both firms’ existing and future customers. Mr. Buckles added: “We are united by a common culture based on a passion for innovating and driving the customer experience.”

Source: Company Press Release