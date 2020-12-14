The acquisition will support the development of Solera ecosystem that supports automotive claims process with intelligent data automation

Solera acquires InSyPro. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay.)

Texas-based risk and asset management software provider Solera has acquired Belgium-based software firm Innovative Systems Provider (InSyPro).

The transaction is built on the successful three-year strategic partnership between the companies to create an integrated end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution, which provides real-time visibility into operations, anytime, anywhere on any device.

Solera said that the acquisition will support the development of its ecosystem that supports the automotive industry across the claims process with intelligent data automation.

Solera chief technology officer Evan Davies said: “Solera delivers efficiency gains through intelligent, integrated solutions that provide a superior customer experience.

“PlanManager delivers this by providing users the tools and intelligent data needed to run an efficient workshop, enabling real-time tracking of all bodyshop management tasks and vehicle repairs. We welcome InSyPro into the Solera family and look forward to continuing to build on our partnership and global solutions portfolio.”

Solera intends to invest to advance InSyPro’s existing end-to-end Bodyshop Management Solution PlanManager.

PlanManager is designed to enhance the repair management process for its users and their customers by providing a digital-first management and triage solution. The solution uses apps and integrated two-way customer communications.

The solution is expected to increase the technician utilisation by 10% and reduce the administrative time by 60 minutes per claim, through its intelligent data-assisted automated planning.

As part of the transaction, Tony Delodder and Martine van Campenhout from InSyPro leadership will be appointed as the Solera team’s global product and delivery organisation to support the integration and international roll-out of PlanManager.

InSyPro managing director Tony Delodder said: “It felt a natural evolution to join our closest technology partner. As part of Solera, we plan to invest and rapidly scale our new software to deliver competitive advantage across the claims eco-system.”

Solera regional managing director Dave Shepherd said: “Repairers now, more than ever, need innovative, intelligent, technology to run tomorrow’s bodyshop.

“The combined expertise of the InSyPro and Solera teams will enhance the PlanManager platform to build integrated solutions which continue to grow and develop with the changing needs of vehicle repair complexity, heightened customer expectations and work provision requirements.”