Next generation personal car insurance company Noblr announced its Arizona launch today. Noblr is smart car insurance for responsible drivers that rewards members’ good driving behaviors with real-time competitive rates. Innovative in technology and structure, Noblr is built on a reciprocal exchange model, where customers are members who help drive the company forward.

“We’re pleased to empower Arizona’s responsible drivers with car insurance that can help them stay safe and drive their monthly rates,” said Gary Tolman, Noblr CEO & Co-founder. “We look forward to encouraging and rewarding smart driving in the Grand Canyon State.”

Noblr’s behavior-based pricing is calculated in real time and measures how well and how much a member drives. In addition to savings, Noblr’s intuitive app and highly personalized pricing model help directly and continuously incentivize better driving.

While other companies take a more generalized and less transparent approach, Noblr members pay for insurance based, in part, on how well and how much they drive. Thanks to Noblr’s proprietary technology, Noblr drivers can learn from their personal driving data, drive better, and lower their rates.