Image: Headquarters of Sapiens in Holon, Israel. (Credit: Elvenking89/Wikipedia.org)

Sapiens Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that American Family Insurance (American Family), a private American mutual organization, selected Sapiens Decision for Insurance.

American Family selected Sapiens Decision for Insurance and plans to utilize it as a decision platform across various insurance operating companies. The implementation process is underway and American Family plans to scale quickly, with core business logic modeled for personal property, auto and umbrella insurance products during the first stage, to be followed by additional products.

“Our offerings make business logic accessible, manageable and scalable for business users – and enable organizations to foster compatibility between disparate systems – accelerating the pace of the business and creating a significant amount of agility,” said Harold Westervelt, managing director, Sapiens Decision.

Sapiens Decision for Insurance (formerly called “Sapiens Decision”) transforms how insurance carriers are approaching change, by modernizing traditional business rules management. It enables insurers to grow their business and respond to market needs through accurate and consistent enforcement of business rules and policies. It is used by major insurance companies in property & casualty (P&C), life, commercial and personal lines to implement process automation and effect digital transformation.

