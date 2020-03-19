2018 addition of ReWalk 6.0 to German National Device Directory is expected to pave the way for German insurers to develop policies to supply paralyzed beneficiaries with exoskeletons

ReWalk announces progress with German statutory health insurer to provide coverage of robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injuries.

ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of robotic medical devices for individuals with lower limb disabilities has announced the finalization of an agreement with a group of German statutory health insurer (SHI) to allow any eligible beneficiary with a spinal cord injury (SCI) in the country to seek procurement of a ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton system.

This agreement, the first in a series of anticipated national policies from German insurers, is expected to have a significant impact for spinal cord injured individuals. Under this agreement, eligible beneficiaries will be able to obtain a ReWalk 6.0 exoskeleton device for use in the home that will enable them to stand and walk again, after successful training and verification by the medical service. As a result of the finalization of this agreement, three SCI beneficiaries from this insurance group have already received ReWalk 6.0 personal systems under the coverage provided by the SHI.

In 2018, the ReWalk 6.0 personal exoskeleton system was added to the German National Health Insurance Agency’s National Medical Device Directory (“MDD”), which includes all medical devices that are principally and regularly reimbursed by German SHI providers. That addition was a critical turning point, enabling any of Germany’s 105 SHIs to pursue national policies for ReWalk procurement.

“This is the first in a series of contracts with German insurers that will benefit paralyzed individuals nationwide. These policies, which have been in development since our addition to the MDD, will make the procurement process predictable for patients; after successful training and approval for procurement by the insurer, patients will be able to take home a device for daily personal use,” said ReWalk CEO Larry Jasinski. “We are so pleased to get these devices to people who need them more quickly and provide access to life-changing technology.”

