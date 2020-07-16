The integration of OnSeen and IMT claims solutions will help mutual insurers in reducing their costs, increase claim estimates accuracy while improving the policyholders' experience

OnSeen and IMT integrate insurance solutions. (Credit: Pixabay/bertholdbrodersen)

OnSeen, a provider of mobile workforce management software for the insurance industry, has integrated its LiveClaims Solution with IMT Computer Services’ online claims system.

The integrated LiveClaims – IMT Solution is claimed to deliver a streamlined claims workflow for mutual insurance companies, allowing them to seamlessly connect all parties involved in their claims process, improve policyholder experience and lower loss adjustment expense (LAE).

LiveClaims can connect with all the parties involved in the claim adjustment workflow in real-time through an easy-to-use, mobile-web platform and includes a set of integrated components.

While the Admin Console is used by Claims Managers to monitor, manage and oversee the Claims Adjustment process, the Adjuster App is used by field adjusters to connect with policyholders and claims managers and capture and upload collected data needed to write the claim estimate.

The Policyholder Portal is used by Policyholders to submit their claim details and photos, receive notifications and monitor their claim status.

OnSeen president Randy Smith said: “We are excited to be integrated with IMT to deliver an improved claims management solution to mutual insurers like Woodville.

“LiveClaims is the perfect platform and foundation for small mutual insurers to affordably match the claims technology offered by their larger regional and national competitors.”

IMT Group software services director Aaron Madison said: “LiveClaims is a great complement to our innovative online claims system that is being utilized by over 200 Mutuals.

“The integration of LiveClaims represents an opportunity to transform the largely duplicative and manual claims adjustment process faced by small mutual insurance companies.”

Ohio-based Woodville Mutual is first to use the integrated solution

Woodville Mutual, an Ohio-based insurer offering farm and home insurance, is the first insurer to use the integrated OnSeen – IMT solution, which is expected to speed the average claims resolution time, lower claims adjustment cost, increase claim estimates accuracy and to create a more satisfying experience for policyholders.

Woodville Mutual chief operating officer Andy Younker said: “Through the integration of LiveClaims and IMT, we are significantly improving our claims adjustment process.

“We eliminate redundant data entry between our previously disconnected systems and virtually connect our contract adjusters, claims managers, policyholders and agents to create a better policyholder experience, increase our operational efficiency and reduce the cost of our adjustment process.”