Acquisition broadens NFP’s services to the medical device distribution community

Koty-Leavitt is a Tucson-based P&C broker. (Credit: Pixabay/Ewa Urban)

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of Koty-Leavitt Insurance Agency, Inc. (Koty-Leavitt). The transaction closed effective November 1, 2019.

Koty-Leavitt, a Tucson-based P&C broker with roots dating back to 1940, brings resources and experience that will further scale NFP’s presence in the West region. In addition to providing a variety of P&C solutions to commercial clients across southeastern Arizona, Koty-Leavitt specializes in offering tailored insurance solutions to medical device distributors. Lloyd Koty, a former co-owner of the firm, will join NFP as senior vice president, reporting to Ed Kurowski, NFP West region managing director. “We are thrilled to welcome the Koty-Leavitt team to NFP. This step expands our presence in a key region and our portfolio of specialty capabilities, specifically in the medical device distribution space,” said Kurowski. “As an accomplished insurance professional with over three decades of experience, unique expertise, and unmistakable enthusiasm for his field, Lloyd will be a terrific addition to the team.”

“NFP was an attractive option for us because their outstanding client service and ‘PeopleFirst’ culture align perfectly with our objectives,” said Koty. “In addition, joining NFP gives us the opportunity to expand the reach of our distinct services.”

Source: Company Press Release