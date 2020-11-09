With the acquisition of WebTPA, GuideWell expects to enhance its solutions for employer health plans

Mutual holding company GuideWell to acquire WebTPA. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

GuideWell, a not-for-profit mutual holding company, has agreed to acquire WebTPA, an administrator of self-funded employer health plans.

GuideWell is the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies which are focused on transforming health care.

Texas-based WebTPA is a provider of integrated and customisable administration solutions as well as products for employers, health systems and insurance companies.

Through the acquisition of the company, GuideWell expects to enhance its solutions for employer health plans.

GuideWell president and CEO Pat Geraghty said: “We are excited to welcome WebTPA to the GuideWell family and to further expand our solutions for employer health plans and other customers.

“WebTPA is a proven company entrusted by a wide range of customers to support their objectives and is a natural fit with our mission-driven organisation.

“We are committed to transforming health care, and the addition of WebTPA enhances our ability to deliver solutions for the complex needs of employers and the broader marketplace.”

Upon completion of the deal, the Texas-based firm will operate as an independent company within the GuideWell family of companies.

The acquisition is estimated to be concluded by the end of the year.

WebTPA president and CEO Mike McCabe said: “WebTPA is proud to join the GuideWell organisation because of the opportunity to combine our strengths and develop a unique value proposition for employer health plans and other administrative services customers.”

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, GuideWell includes a portfolio of clinical delivery organisations; a health care consumer marketing, sales and engagement company.

It also includes an administrative services provider to state and federal health care programmes; and a risk adjustment and population care management.