New VHIS plan provides comprehensive lifetime protection with flexibility and tax benefits

Manulife Supreme offers full coverage of major items of medical expenses. (Credit: Pixabay/estableman)

Manulife Hong Kong is pleased to announce the launch of the Manulife Supreme Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS) Flexi Plan (Manulife Supreme), which offers comprehensive, lifetime protection against illness and injuries. Providing full coverage of major medical expenses, with no sub-limits, the plan offers customers access to timely, quality medical care, easing the worry of burdensome medical expenses, including those incurred by psychiatric treatment.

Manulife Supreme is an indemnity hospital insurance plan certified under Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau’s VHIS program. Hong Kong residents can apply for tax deductions of up to HK$8,000 per insured person per year on the premiums they pay for the plan. There is no upper limit on the number of dependents eligible for those deductions.

Wilton Kee, Chief Product Officer for Individual Financial Products at Manulife Hong Kong, said: “We understand that increasing healthcare costs are a real financial strain for many people in Hong Kong, and that’s what spurred us to develop Manulife Supreme. With its wide range of benefits, including full cover for psychiatric treatment in Hong Kong hospitals, this new plan gives policy holders improved security and takes financial anxiety out of the equation for anyone already suffering from stress or other conditions that may require psychiatric care. We hope our customers, if they fall ill or are injured, can focus solely on their recovery instead of worrying about whether or not certain conditions and treatments are covered.”

As an advanced VHIS flexi plan that adds to the two VHIS plans launched by Manulife last year, Manulife Supreme is designed to gives customers prompt access to high-quality medical care whenever they need it. Its features include:

All-round lifetime protection: Manulife Supreme is guaranteed renewable annually throughout the lifetime of the insured person. Treatment can take place in a semi-private room in Hong Kong, Australia or New Zealand, or in a standard private room anywhere else in the world. The policy offers full coverage of major treatments and a wide range of benefits, including hospitalization, diagnostic, surgical and other enhancements such as full cover for psychiatric care (limited to Hong Kong only), pregnancy complications and more. There is also no minimum requirement on the length of confinement, and it provides broad-spectrum coverage of pre- and post-hospitalization/day-case-procedure care.

Flexible options for annual deductibles: Whether customers are looking for full coverage for major medical expenses or a plan to supplement other medical insurance, they can choose from three annual deductible sums – HK$0, HK$8,000 or HK$22,800 – to suit their budget and requirements. They also have a one-time option to reduce the annual deductible at age 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80 or 85 without having to provide any health information for re-underwriting.

Coverage of unknown pre-existing conditions after 30 days: Any unknown pre-existing condition from which an insured person is suffering at the time they apply for Manulife Supreme will be covered 30 days after the policy commences. Any eligible medical expenses incurred as a result of congenital conditions that have manifested and been diagnosed after the insured person reaches the age of eight are also covered.

Rewards for staying healthy: If no claim is made for at least two consecutive policy years, a health discount of up to 16% will automatically be applied to the premium due in the policy year following the no-claim period. Also, customers aged 18 or above are eligible to join the ManulifeMOVE rewards program free of charge and enjoy a premium discount of up to 10% by achieving the required daily step average for each MOVE reward level.

Other value-added services are also provided, including cashless hospitalization, which allows customers to apply for a credit arrangement before admission. Upon approval, Manulife will pay approved hospital and surgical expenses directly on behalf of the insured person.

Source: Company Press Release