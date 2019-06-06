Integrity Marketing Group, a distributor of life and health insurance products, has signed an agreement to acquire Emrick Insurance Marketing Group (Emrick Group) for an undisclosed amount.

Image: Bryan W. Adams (middle) with John Emrick (left) and Brenda Emrick-Kennedy (right). Photo: Courtesy of Integrity Marketing Group.

With the acquisition, Integrity Marketing aims to expand its presence across the Midwestern US.

Headquartered in Illinois and established in 1971 by Roger Emrick, Emrick Group sells medicare advantage and medicare supplement products, along with a wide range of senior market life and health products through a network of agents across 21 states.

Integrity Marketing co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “The Emrick family built their business by cultivating deep agent relationships and they have become a leading marketer of Senior products in the U.S. through a focused dedication to agent success.

“We welcome the Emrick Group to the Integrity family and look forward to partnering with Brenda and John to take their company to the next level.”

As part of the deal, Emrick Group co-owners and siblings Brenda Emrick-Kennedy and John Emrick will become owners in Integrity. Brenda and John head the company as president and chief financial officer, respectively, succeeding their father, Roger.

Brenda Emrick-Kennedy said: “As a family-owned and operated company, we have grown through a strong tradition of ethical business practices and first-rate service for our customers and agents.

“As soon as we spoke to Bryan and the Integrity team, we knew they shared our commitment to these principles.”

John Emrick said: “We’re thrilled to become part of this outstanding organization. Integrity provides us with the resources and infrastructure we need to grow, as well as strategic collaboration with Integrity’s long list of industry leading partners.”

In April, Integrity Marketing acquired Savers Marketing, an insurance marketing firm selling senior market life and health products in the southeastern US.

North Carolina-based Savers has been operating since 1985, with focus on Medicare and Final Expense insurance.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the insurance distributor serves more than 3.5 million customers with over 450 employees. It develops and distributes products through its network, which includes other insurance agencies located throughout the country that has more than 200,000 independent agents.

In 2019, Integrity will help insurance carriers place over $1 billion in new premium.