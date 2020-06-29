Innoveo, a leading global technology provider headquartered in Zurich and Sidani Innovative Management Services DMCC (SIMS), a Dubai-based boutique and corporate innovation accelerator, formed a strategic partnership to assist the regional (re)insurance ecosystem in rapid adoption of innovative technologies to successfully implement digitalization initiatives. The joint power of these companies will help (re)insurance clients through Innoveo’s unique no-code technology platform and SIM’s digitalization consulting and implementation services.

The ability to launch new products in real time helps clients offer financial and insurance products through multiple distribution channels while improving process efficiencies relating to risk assessments, insurance policy issuance, customer advisory, servicing and claims resolution. Innoveo Skye empowers businesses with the ability to launch powerful applications up to ten times faster than conventional development processes; enabling financial businesses and carriers to go to market with new products in weeks.

Amir Ghaffar, Chief Executive Officer of Innoveo, “Digital transformation is critical to foster and accelerate the current period of rapid change and growth in the Middle East. We are excited to partner with SIMS, the leading global business innovation and management consultancy with specific expertise in the (re)insurance sector in the Middle East, who will be instrumental in leading this change.”