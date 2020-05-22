NTT DATA, a world leader in consulting and IT services, today announced it has agreed a strategic partnership with ICE InsureTech, a specialist software provider to insurers.

NTT DATA UK will work in collaboration with ICE as a systems integrator and to support the ICE future business growth.

The partnership will allow ICE InsureTech to leverage NTT DATA’s system integration expertise, with the ability to expand its footprint across the Insurance market and to run more implementations in parallel.

ICE InsureTech, part of the Acturis Group, is a specialist software provider to insurers, MGAs, claims administrators and accident management companies. The ICE Insurance Suite handles the management and processing of insurance claims, policies, billing and rating.

ICE’s software solution offers a faster speed to market at a lower cost of implementation than other insurance administration platforms. This enables insurers to replace legacy software or implement new lines of business at a reasonable cost. The key benefits of the partnership include:

ICE will leverage NTT DATA’s wealth of experience in large-scale system integration expertise and knowledge, complementing and growing its ability to execute

NTT DATA UK will use their strong Insurance focus and vast cloud capabilities to sell, implement, and manage the ICE Insurance Suite in Microsoft Azure

The companies will work together to accelerate ICE’s existing product roadmap and further develop its market-leading solutions for the insurance industry, backed by NTT DATA’s breadth and depth of expertise.

As with the culture at ICE InsureTech, this new working relationship with NTT DATA UK will form new long-term partnerships where we both bring innovation, creativity and change together.

Simon Williams, CEO at NTT DATA UK, said: “Insurance is a strategic market for NTT DATA UK, and continues to grow through our deep-routed heritage in accelerating innovation for our clients. We are delighted to be working with ICE InsureTech, a company that provides a proven insurance platform, and whose agility enables faster implementations.”

Kim Gray, Head of Insurance and Diversity & Inclusion Lead at NTT DATA UK added: “We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with ICE InsureTech. The partnership will see us working together to further develop the ICE Insurance Suite as well as adding our systems integration expertise. This will help ICE InsureTech to further grow its market-leading offering to European markets, and benefit existing clients.”

Andrew Passfield, CEO at ICE InsureTech, commented: “We are excited to partner with NTT DATA UK with our ICE Insurance Suite software solutions. This partnership will accelerate and expand our ability in delivering multiple implementations and provides support for the increased demand of our ICE solutions, which are proven in delivering flexibility, digitalisation, and in speed to market.