The acquisition of J.E. Brown will allow Hull & Company to offer a broader and more diverse range of insurance products and services to its customers

Brown & Brown subsidiary acquires California-based insurance agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Hull & Company, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, has acquired J.E. Brown & Associates Insurance Services, a California-based insurance agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1989 in Walnut Creek, California, J.E. Brown is a managing general agency for retail insurance agents offering property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals.

The firm is said to specialise in business and personal lines property and casualty insurance products to customers in the western US, especially in California.

J.E. Brown to operate under Brown & Brown’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment

As the transaction is now closed, J.E. Brown team will continue to operate under the leadership of principals Dave Brown and Wendy Heathorn from their Walnut Creek and Yorba Linda offices in California. It will become part of Brown & Brown’s Wholesale Brokerage Segment.

Hull & Company executive vice-president Kathy Colangelo said: “Dave, Wendy, and their talented team bring a tremendous amount of expertise and knowledge in the California personal lines marketplace.

“We are excited to join forces to leverage our strong carrier relationships and retail agent networks, which we believe will enable us to offer a broader and more diverse range of insurance products and services to our customers.”

Dave Brown said: “Wendy and I are extremely excited to be partnering with a group like Hull & Company who shares the same level of commitment to its agents, carriers, and employees that we have for the past 31 years.

“And, we are very confident this partnership will help to further strengthen J.E. Brown’s value proposition in the California insurance marketplace.”

A few days ago, Brown & Brown Dealer Services (BBDS), another subsidiary of Brown & Brown, had acquired Bright & Associates and its affiliate Auto Care Essentials.

Based in Missouri, Bright & Associates sells finance and insurance (F&I) products and sales support to automotive, marine, power sport and recreational vehicle (RV) markets.

Through Auto Care Essentials, the firm also sells paint and fabric protection products and services through its Auto Care Essentials business.