Bright & Associates will continue its operations from its existing location in St. Louis and will become part of Brown & Brown Dealer Services, operating under the leadership of Mike Neal

Brown & Brown acquires Missouri-based insurance selling agency. (Credit: Pixabay/bertholdbrodersen.)

Brown & Brown Dealer Services (BBDS), a subsidiary of Florida-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown, has acquired substantially all the assets of Bright & Associates for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition includes the assets of Bright & Associates and its affiliate Auto Care Essentials.

Founded in 1977, Bright & Associates is a St. Louis, Missouri-based independent sales and service firm that has been selling finance and insurance (F&I) products and sales support to automotive, marine, power sport and recreational vehicle (RV) markets.

The firm also sells paint and fabric protection products and services through its Auto Care Essentials business.

Bright & Associates to continue operating from its location in St. Louis, Missouri

With the completion of the deal, Bright & Associates will continue its operations from its existing location in St. Louis and will become part of BBDS, operating under the leadership of Mike Neal.

Neal said: “We’re excited to continue expanding our BBDS footprint with the addition of Jim Bright and his experienced team.

“Over the years, they’ve developed a strong reputation for their proactive approach to offering superior products and services to their customers throughout Missouri and Illinois, and we’re pleased to welcome them to our team.”

Bright & Associates principal owner James Bright said: “My father, Don ‘Chick’ Bright, entered the automobile business 43 years ago. He was the kickstarter, the foundation in building integrity in our business, and a steadfast leader to many.

“We learned to work hard and to do what is right. Brown & Brown’s core values are in lockstep with ours at Bright & Associates. Their integrity is the driving force, a natural fit, and a winning combination.

“With the addition of more resources, innovations, strength, and stability, we believe BBDS will provide enhanced benefits, products, and services for every one of our customers.”

Last month, the insurance brokerage announced that one of its subsidiaries Brown & Brown Lone Star Insurance Services had acquired Brookstone Insurance Group.

Brookstone is a Texas-based insurance agency selling commercial and personal insurance solutions to customers throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.