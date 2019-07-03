Hub International (Hub) has acquired BenefitLink Resource Group Edmonton Holdings, a Canada-based benefit and retirement consulting firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Image: Hub International in Gillette, Wyoming. Photo: Courtesy of Mr. Satterly/Wikipedia.org.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, BenefitLink is engaged in optimising expenditures, driving efficiencies and simplifying the management of benefit and retirement plans.

David Moon, president of Hub International Barton Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC (Hub Barton), said: “Businesses today need to proactively manage and navigate the ever-changing benefits and retirement landscape, which is why we’ve been building on our capabilities in these areas in Canada.

“BenefitLink Resource Group has the experience along with the resources, tools, and innovative proprietary products and services that will help us meet and exceed client expectations.”

Hub believes that the acquisition will help the firm to strengthen its ongoing Canadian employee benefits growth and services strategy.

The strategy aims to acquire talent across the country with better capabilities and entrepreneurial talent to develop a complete employee benefits and pension solution.

BenefitLink Resource Group owner Jay Kemp will join Hub Barton and report to the senior executive team.

Kemp said: “Hub is the ideal firm from which we can advise clients on a broad spectrum of employee benefit and retirement issues locally, nationally and globally.

“Our team looks forward to helping the firm grow in these areas, where the demand for these services continues to increase.”

In June 2019, Hub acquired Porchlight Financial, a Canada-based insurance brokerage firm.

Porchlight Financial managing director Chris Forman, who will join Hub, said: “We look forward to collaborating with Hub to provide a full suite of benefit and retirement offerings to more than 130,000 Property & Casualty customers of Hub across Canada.”

Based in Vancouver, Porchlight Financial has 25 years of experience in helping employers and employees achieve better pension outcomes.

Porchlight Financial specialises in group retirement plan member advisory services, financial wellness programmes, retirement lifestyle and income planning.

Hub International is a Chicago-based insurance broker offering property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. The company has a workforce of 11,000 across its offices in North America.