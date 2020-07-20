DXC Assure Claims will support Goodville Mutual by streamlining claims operations through process automation, and digitally enabling end user experiences

Goodville Mutual partners with DXC Technology. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

US-based property and casualty insurance provider Goodville Mutual Casualty has selected DXC Technology’s DXC Assure Claims to optimise its claims operations and enhance agent and customer experiences.

DXC Assure Claims is part of the company’s family of platform-based digital insurance offerings.

Goodville Mutual Casualty president David Gautsche said: “After evaluating the market-leading alternatives, we chose DXC Assure Claims because of its modular approach, richness of functionality and overall cost of ownership.

“DXC’s digital capabilities and industry knowledge provide us with an opportunity to modernize and streamline operations to make it easier and faster for our agents and customers to submit their claims and for our claims department to manage them.”

DXC Assure Claims will be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Besides, the intuitive platform configuration of the solution is said to minimise the need for IT involvement, and the collective capabilities of the solution would reduce costs, stabilise premiums, increase business agility and simplify the claims process for all stakeholders.

DXC Technology said that it helps global companies run systems and operations, modernising IT, optimising data architectures, and ensure security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds.

The company claims that it deploys its enterprise technology stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

DXC Technology global insurance vice president and general manager Phil Ratcliff said: “We are thrilled to welcome Goodville Mutual into our property and casualty customer community and help them achieve their business objectives.

“DXC Assure Claims combines robust claims functionality, data analytics and value-added services from DXC’s insurance ecosystem.”