Building on Foundational Planning's existing streamlined workflow, the new module helps advisors quickly illustrate their clients’ insurance needs through a modular approach or as part of a comprehensive plan

Image: eMoney Advisor enhances foundational planning solution with new life insurance gap analysis. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the addition of Life Insurance Gap Analysis into its Foundational Planning solution. Building on Foundational Planning’s existing streamlined workflow, the new module helps advisors quickly illustrate their clients’ insurance needs through a modular approach or as part of a comprehensive plan.

Helping clients get the life insurance coverage they need continues to be a fundamental starting point when building a long-term financial plan. The Life Insurance Gap Analysis enables advisors to proactively collaborate with clients to address questions like: “If something happens to me, will my spouse or partner be taken care of? Will we still be able to achieve our financial goals?” As Life Insurance Awareness Month approaches in September, it’s the perfect time for advisors to have these critical conversations using eMoney’s Life Insurance Gap Analysis.

“With almost 50% of households stating that they would be impacted by the loss of their primary wage earner in just six months1, we’re committed to developing products that help people achieve financial peace of mind, no matter what happens,” said Jess Liberi, head of product at eMoney. “With a planning-led approach, advisors are better suited to answer difficult questions from clients such as whether or not their families will be taken care of in their absence.”

The addition of Life Insurance Gap Analysis within Foundational Planning complements the existing insurance capabilities available in eMoney’s Advanced Planning solution. Both are part of eMoney’s full-spectrum planning platform for large firms and enterprises looking to scale planning across their organization and advisors who want to establish planning-led relationships with more clients.

Source: Company Press Release