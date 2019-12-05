Delphine Maisonneuve will further pursue the endeavors of AXA to design, pilot and implement innovative insurance and service proposals across the Group to serve the Payer to Partner strategy

Image: Delphine Maisonneuve appointed AXA Next CEO. Photo: Courtesy of TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

AXA announces today that Delphine Maisonneuve, currently CEO of AXA Brazil, is appointed CEO of AXA Next and Group Chief Innovation Officer, effective January 1, 2020.

She will report to Benoît Claveranne, CEO of AXA International & New Markets and a member of the AXA Group Management Committee, and replace Guillaume Borie who was recently appointed Deputy CEO of AXA France and CEO of AXA Particuliers & IARD Entreprises.

In her new position, Delphine Maisonneuve will further pursue the endeavors of AXA to design, pilot and implement innovative insurance and service proposals across the Group to serve the Payer to Partner strategy. She will also build on and leverage the innovation ecosystem across the Group in close cooperation with the business.

The replacement of Delphine Maisonneuve as CEO of AXA Brazil will be announced at a further date.

Benoît Claveranne Chief Executive Officer International and New Markets

“I am very happy to see Delphine embracing this new important challenge. Over 27 years at AXA in several roles across the Group, Delphine has developed a remarkable knowledge of the insurance business. I have experienced Delphine’s drive and capacity to foster collaboration and accelerate business results at AXA Brazil and I am convinced that under her leadership, our innovation teams will further deepen their ability to build innovative services and offers for our clients.”

Source: Company Press Release