The new products feature innovative benefits for diabetes, cancer and telemedicine services, demonstrating Chubb's continuing commitment to crafting employee benefits

Image: Chubb Workplace Benefits introduces next generation critical illness and accident products. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Chubb Workplace Benefits, a Chubb business that partners with benefits brokers, agents and consultants to offer voluntary benefits to the employees of middle-market and large companies in the U.S, announced today its next generation of group critical illness and accident products. The new products feature innovative benefits for diabetes, cancer and telemedicine services, demonstrating Chubb’s continuing commitment to crafting employee benefits that can help today’s employers strengthen the financial security of their workforce and help employees manage their healthcare costs.

“Our approach to product development addresses leading concerns in today’s healthcare arena, such as diabetes and cancer,” said Janet Buzil, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing. “With more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes1, primarily Type 2, and one in eight women developing breast cancer2, the time is now to build innovative products that promote healthier lifestyles and provide Americans with better financial protection.”

Key critical illness benefits:

Diabetes benefit that promotes healthy behavior by paying benefits while the insured is enrolled in nutritional counseling, gym membership or other programs, after being diagnosed with diabetes.

Cancer enhancement package that pays the full face amount for all cancers of the breast, even when diagnosed as carcinoma in situ (non-invasive cancer).

Key accident benefits:

Telemedicine services benefit aimed at meeting the changing ways employees receive care.

Post-traumatic stress disorder benefit.

Occupational benefit offered with critical illness plans is now available with accident to cover Hepatitis B, C, or D; HIV; MRSA infection; rabies; tetanus; and tuberculosis contracted at work.

Quoting for these products, which include the flexibility for employers to customize plans that meet the needs of their employees, will begin this month for effective dates of Jan. 1, 2020.

“We are proud to share these new enhancements in response to our partners’ needs and look forward to seeing how they are received by industry-leading benefits brokers and their clients,” said Jon Wayland, Senior Vice President, Sales, Chubb Workplace Benefits. “The key to meeting the benefit needs of today’s employers is flexibility and customization — in product choices, plan designs, enrollment support and billing.”

Chubb Workplace Benefits was recently recognized by Eastbridge Consulting as a Voluntary Benefits Sales Growth Leader for 2018. It marks the fourth time in five years Chubb has won in their category — achieving this award in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Source: Company Press Release