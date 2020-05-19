The two firms will target facultative and treaty reinsurance placements that covers property cat, financial lines, surety and construction fields

BMS signs preferred partner agreement with Insurex Re. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

BMS, an independent, specialist insurance broking firm, has signed a preferred partner agreement with its existing trading partner Insurex Re, a Chile-based independent reinsurance broker.

Under the agreement, the two firms are expected to target facultative and treaty reinsurance placements that cover property cat, financial lines, surety and construction fields.

Insurex Re CEO Eduardo Riquelme said: “We are very pleased to be taking our strong working relationship with BMS to a new level.

“Having the backing of a leading international broker such as BMS will allow Insurex Group to grow through Insurex Re across all lines of reinsurance in Chile, while BMS will benefit from our local expertise and presence.”

BMS and Insurex Re will work together to distribute speciality products

BMS is expected to work with the Insurex group, including its InsurTech and retail divisions to distribute speciality products. The partnership will particularly focus on financial services, surety, mining and property, and the public services sector.

The company offers reinsurance, commercial and major risk insurance, risk transfer and risk financing solutions, risk advisory services, through its operating business units in the UK, Canada, Bermuda, and the US.

BMS international head David Battman said: “BMS’s international strategy is based on establishing BMS hubs in key global financial centres, which in turn work closely with the best independent partners in their regions.

“Our Miami-based team will enhance its access to new opportunities in the Southern Cone through this new close partnership with Insurex Re.”

BMS Latin America CEO Jose Astorqui said: “There are already strong synergies between BMS and Insurex Re, which we will build on.

“We have a dynamic, long-term strategy that positions both groups to benefit as Chile and neighbouring economies return to growth after current difficulties. Signing this Agreement in these trying times is a real statement of intent.”