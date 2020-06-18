ExactCare Lite protects non-refundable lodging reservations and attraction tickets, along with trip disruption due traffic accidents

BHTP introduces ExactCare Lite for road trips. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay.)

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a provider of travel insurance, has launched ExactCare Lite, a new comprehensive travel insurance that is tailored for road trip travellers.

The new travel insurance policy ExactCare Lite is capable of protecting non-refundable lodging reservations and attraction tickets, along with trip disruption due to traffic accidents and protecting families with kids.

BHTP head Dean Sivley said: “We anticipate road trips will lead the way in the leisure travel recovery with an emphasis on simplicity, safety and security.

“We created ExactCare Lite to provide protection for drive vacations and mishaps most likely to occur on road trips. As BHTP’s first domestic-only coverage plan, travellers can now enjoy their first trip back with ease.”

ExactCare Lite has been designed for trips at least 100 miles from the traveller’s home

ExactCare Lite includes coverage for trip cancellation, including cancel for work reasons, for up to $500 per person, for trip interruption including traffic accident for up to $750 per person.

In addition, the product includes up to $100,000 in medical evacuation coverage, up to $10,000 in emergency travel medical expense coverage and up to $10,000 in accidental death & dismemberment

Along with travel insurance products and services, BHTP also provides travellers with an easy ‘pic-and-a-click’ claims process and expedited payments for travel disruptions through BHTP Burst.

As the first plan for the domestic-only travel insurance policy, BHTP has designed ExactCare Lite for trips that are at least 100 miles from the traveller’s home and the product is available in 40 US states.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is the business name for the travel protection products and services of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, part of the National Indemnity group of insurance companies.

The company claimed that it offers underwriting and claims administration services for the large-scale distributors of travel insurance in the US.