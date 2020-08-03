Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has promoted Kapil Palathinkal and Carlos Beltran to new roles

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance announces new appointments. (Credit: Unsplash/Ruthson Zimmerman.)

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced that it has appointed Kapil Palathinkal as Head of First Party Lines, Middle East, and Carlos Beltran as Head of First Party Lines, Asia, overseeing General Property, Energy and Construction.

“We are pleased to round out our regional property leadership with the promotions of Kapil and Carlos, two experienced leaders who will further build on their valuable contributions to BHSI and our customers,” said Marc Breuil, Head of Asia Middle East, BHSI. “Along with our financial strength, underwriting acumen, and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy, BHSI offers customers the advantage of a consistent, stable approach to energy, construction and general property risks worldwide.”

Kapil, who is based in Dubai, joined BHSI in 2018 as Head of Energy & Construction. He has more than a decade of experience with construction, energy and engineered risks and is trained as a chemical engineer.

Carlos, who has more than two decades of industry experience, came to BHSI in 2018 as Head of General Property for the Middle East. In his new role, he will be based in Singapore.

Source: Company Press Release