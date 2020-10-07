The acquisition of Secure Administrative Solutions will enable AmeriLife to expand its customised solutions offering across all product lines, carriers, and using technology solutions

AmeriLife acquires SAS to expand TPA offering. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.)

AmeriLife has acquired Secure Administrative Solutions (SAS), a licensed third-party administrator (TPA), from A-CAP, a provider of risk solutions to policyholders, insurers and capital partners.

With the acquisition, AmeriLife is expected to expand its customised solutions offering across all product lines, carriers, and using technology solutions.

SAS provides administrative support for Medicare Supplement, fixed annuity and life programmes. It will combine two other TPAs, American Insurance Administrators (AIA) and American Benefits Administrators (ABA), under the AmeriLife operations.

AIA is focused on the administration of Medicare Supplement insurance products, while ABA on the administration of voluntary benefit products.

AmeriLife chairman and CEO Scott Perry said: “This acquisition was in the spirit of partnership. We’ve maintained a strong strategic relationship with A-CAP over the years and are excited to start this next chapter with SAS as a part of our third-party administrator family of companies.

“With the addition of SAS, we’re not only enhancing our capabilities, we’re also elevating our ability to deliver world-class technology across our TPA platform and expanding our ability to provide turnkey solutions for carriers, agents and consumers alike.”

AmeriLife provides insurance marketing and brokerage services with TPA capabilities

AmeriLife is a provider of insurance marketing and brokerage services for annuity, life, and health insurance products, with third-party administrative capabilities.

The firm offers TPA services from agent contracting, policyholder support and billing to new business processing, underwriting, claims processing, commission payments and call centre support.

Furthermore, the company’s technology capabilities include e-app, e-contracting, point-of-sale underwriting, and voice signature services, work-management systems along with agent, policyholder and provider portals.

The transaction follows the company’s recent acquisition of The Achievement Group (TAG), to expand its retirement planning services offering.