Allianz Insurance has launched a partnership with Plastic Surgeon, a specialist restoration company that focusses on engineered repairs to surface damage, rather than replacement.

The partnership with Plastic Surgeon will bring many benefits including significant sustainability improvements, as targeted repairs will waste fewer materials. Since the project began in excess of a quarter of a tonne has already been saved from landfill.

Brokers and customers will be able to track repairs online using a bespoke reporting platform. Ownership of claims will be given to Plastic Surgeon, who will contact the customer within four hours of instruction. This approach aims to create a hassle-free solution for the broker and end customer and could potentially speed up the claims lifecycle by up to 80%.

Examples of common types of surface repairs include damaged wooden surfaces, cracked tiles, brick and stone work and repairs to UPVC windows. Plastic Surgeon is also working with Allianz’s panel of loss adjusters on large claims which include escape of water and fire damage. This approach focusses on ‘repair first’, with Plastic Surgeon providing instant advice on which materials can be repaired before any work takes place.

Chris Edwards, head of insurance, at Plastic Surgeon commented: “Allianz’s commitment to a sustainable approach is exemplary with sustainability in the insurance arena becoming more critical, as the size of losses increase with perils such as escape of water damage becoming more frequent.

“Allianz’s size and diverse range of claims is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate the differing type of repairs that we can carry out. We’re delighted to be working with the team and very much look forward to continuing our partnership.”

