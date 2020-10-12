Speaking on the partnership, Darren Thomson, Chief Strategic Bancassurance Alliance Officer, AIA Thailand, says “Vymo was able to prove, through other interactions with AIA and testimonials to the like, that the company is physically and morally capable of doing an efficient job.”

“We are thrilled to partner with AIA in Thailand and are committed to set new benchmarks of sales productivity in the region. Our partnership with the largest insurer of Thailand further validates our efforts to provide the best sales solutions to our customers,” adds Anurag Srivastava, GM – Asia Pacific & Japan.

Vymo has witnessed rapid growth across the Asia-Pacific region. In India, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture by Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA), deployed Vymo in 2019 to improve partner network health and brand coverage. Vymo helps sales managers to optimize the top of the funnel by allocating the leads to the most appropriate agent and nudge timely engagements to improve conversions per agent and reduce customer turnaround times.