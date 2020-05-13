London-based insurtech Zego has expanded its partnership with insurer RSA in order to offer flexible coverage to delivery, courier or trade van fleets, up to 200 vehicles.

The announcement comes as demand on the UK’s delivery and courier fleets has increased in response to UK lockdown measures introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Zego said through adopting a usage-based policy, a van fleet owner whose vehicles are not on the road will never pay more than a base subscription rate.

The insurtech added that if the business experiences a sudden increase in demand, its costs will be capped at an agreed limit, so insurance costs align with workload and revenue.

Zego director of enterprise Gianluca Uberti said: “We have been working in partnership with RSA to deliver flexible policies for individual drivers for the past few years and I am thrilled that we’ve been able to build on this partnership to provide cover for van fleets.

“From today, we’ll be able to offer van fleet owners access to a unique insurance product, which provides them with truly flexible, usage based insurance, at a fair price.”

An additional statement from RSA partnership director John Dawe included mention that the partnership will result in more insurance products in the “immediate and longer term future”.