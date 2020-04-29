The UK is on track to record the most Covid-19 deaths in Europe.

The statistics now include a total of those who have died after being confirmed positive for Covid-19 in care homes and the wider community. Previously the total announced at Downing Street briefings only included deaths in hospitals.

It brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 26,097.

That figure still only includes those tested for the virus – so the true total is likely to be even higher.

The new methodology means the UK is now known to have almost as many Covid-19 deaths as Italy – which always counted care homes deaths in its figures.