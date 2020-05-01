Switzerland-based insurer Swiss Re announced a group net loss of $225m for the first quarter of this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm stated that its net income could have been $158m, if the impact of Covid-19 was excluded.

It recorded a pre-tax charge of $476m for property and casualty businesses in the quarter.

First-quarter results were also adversely impacted by the mark-to-market valuation of Phoenix Group Holdings shares.

Swiss Re will receive Phoenix Group Holdings shares when the sale of its subsidiary ReAssure is complete.

