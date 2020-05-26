NFU mutual has given its UK car and small van insurance customers free national recovery and home breakdown coverage in response to a 78% rise in home starts recorded by the RAC.

Customers will have temporary access to cover for breakdowns that occur at, or within, a quarter of a mile from their home, as well as the recovery of the vehicle, driver and passengers if it can’t be repaired at the roadside.

NFU Mutual also temporarily extended the RAC coverage of small vans to include emergency roadside assistance and recovery of the vehicle, driver and passengers.

“During these challenging times, many of our private car customers haven’t been using their vehicles as frequently, and flat battery starts are expected to rise over the next few months.

“We want to ensure our customers aren’t disadvantaged for acting responsibly by staying at home and driving less, which is why we are giving them home and national recovery cover at no extra cost, in addition to the Mutual Assist RAC cover they already receive as standard.

“For our customers who live in remote areas of the countryside without access to a nearby garage, this could be a lifeline.”

The move comes after RAC data revealed a 78% increase in home starts between 23 March and 11 May.

The coverage extensions will be available to both existing customers and those who buy private car or van insurance before August 31, when the temporary benefits are removed.