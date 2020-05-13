In local elections across the United States, such as for city council races, candidates face a bizarre new world.

Canvassing, rallies, and meet-and-greets are out. Direct mail may even be looked upon with suspicion.

Hollowed out local media institutions struggle to cover these races in normal times, and now their few reporters are stretched even thinner.

For candidates whose names don’t generate the kind of buzz seen in state-wide or national elections, the end of in-person campaigning is a severe blow to their ability to meet voters and raise money.

“Honestly, there’s no substitute for person-to-person, face-to-face contact in a small election,” says Mark Nevins, a political consultant with the Dover Group, who specialises in direct mail campaigns. “This has really changed the way campaigns are forced to find ways to communicate with voters – and not for the better.”