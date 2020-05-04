The Covid-19 pandemic has caused untold business interruption across the board – but German insurtech Getsafe claims UK sales have received an unexpected boost, rather than the expected drop.

CEO Christian Wiens puts this down to the fact that both the coronavirus and lockdown it caused in the country have meant the traditional market has found it harder than digital only players like itself to distribute protection products.

Reflecting on how the business impact, he said the pandemic isn’t “keeping or holding us back”.

“It’s rather a booster, because people in the UK are staying at home more than they did before,” he added.

“The demand for protection products and services is increasing and the supply from traditional agents and brokers that purely work offline has decreased because they can’t operate as they did before.

“This kind of effect is currently accelerating our growth – it’s not a big explosion, to be honest, But it’s good traction.

“We sold over 10,000 policies in a month [March], which is our all-time record.”

Read the full story here.