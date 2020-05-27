Globally, the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 have reached more than 5,518,000 with over 346,700 deaths and 2,232,000 recoveries.

In the US, there are over 1,662,000 cases and over 98,000 deaths. However, Covid-19 deaths in the US are on the decline.

Brazil’s daily incidence is reported to be second only to the US and may become number one globally if the increasing incidence trend continues.

Daily incidence rates also continue to rise in Peru and Chile, making these three South American countries in the top six countries in terms of daily incidence rates.

In Japan, the state of emergency has lifted and marks the official end of the restrictions.

The prime minister ended the state of emergency after a month and a half. Japan currently has more than 16,500 cases and over 800 deaths.

Nanthida Nanthavong, MPH, epidemiologist at GlobalData