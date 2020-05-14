The coronavirus crash in the jobs market appears to be starting to taper off in several badly-hit industries.

Figures from data analytics firm GlobalData show that while the jobs market has contracted since 1 March, in recent weeks the number of available jobs remained flat in the hardest hit sectors.

All the sectors tracked have witnessed jobs shrink – but some have escaped more lightly than others.

The statistics show the number of travel and tourism jobs available for application has fallen to a fifth of what it was on 1 March.

However, jobs in the oil and gas sector have dropped just over 30% compared to 1 March.

Tracking the economic sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Covid-19 has had a major, ongoing economic impact across the globe; but that impact is not uniform across different industries.

While some economic sectors have seen business rapidly decline, others have – to date – been more stable. Some have even seen an increase in demand.

This chart aims to give a broad overview of which sectors are suffering the most since the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

It uses exclusive dynamic intelligence provided by GlobalData to track the number of jobs open for applications, across the world, across 19 economic sectors.

The summary chart shows the six which have seen the biggest percentage drop in these “active” jobs.