Western Europe and America might have “passed the peak” – but many countries around the world are still very much fighting a rising tide of Covid-19.

Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Peru, India, Pakistan and Indonesia have all seen daily death figures rise, when calculated as a seven-day rolling average.

The rise in South America and elsewhere means that global figures are only going down slightly week-on-week, despite big falls in Europe.

In the past seven days, 32,151 people died after being tested positive for the disease, according to the latest data from John’s Hopkins University.

That compares to 34,793 over the previous week. At least 318,481 people have now died from the disease worldwide.