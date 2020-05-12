There were over 46,500 more deaths than expected since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March and up to 1 May, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show, writes Nicu Calcea.

Only 33,400 of these deaths (72%) were officially attributed to Covid-19. That leaves some 13,237 deaths unaccounted for.

These “unexplained” deaths could partially be a result of undercounting the true Covid-19 mortality, as well as unrelated deaths caused by limited access to healthcare services during the lockdown.

Almost 18,000 people died in England and Wales over the week to 1 May alone — compared to the 10,000 average for the same week in the previous five years.



