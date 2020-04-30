Jobs available in the automotive industry dropped sharply last week as the world economy continued to toil under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our job tracker – powered by intelligence from GlobalData – looks at open positions across the world in a range of industries.

The number of “active” jobs each day are indexed against the situation on 1 March, shortly before the pandemic was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Only the food service, power and pharmaceutical industries have seen a rise in active jobs since then.

Jobs in the automotive industry were down from 65.2% of 1 March levels on 17 April to 51.9% of 1 March levels on 24 April – the biggest negative week-on-week change in any sector.

Travel and tourism remains the worst hit industry over the course of the pandemic, with active jobs at just 28.4% of the levels seen on 1 March.

The next worst-hit sectors – medical, insurance, mining and oil and gas – saw further week-on-week drops in job activity, too.