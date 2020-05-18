Businesses looking to move operations to new geographic locations face multiple challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the corporate site selection process has never been more complicated.

Investors are looking to diversify their global footprints amid the Covid-19 pandemic in an attempt to eliminate concentration risks.

However, transforming a company’s operations and deciding on new site locations requires extra resources, at a time when cost-cutting is at the top of the agenda for most organisations.

With investors seeking to minimise their losses amid the current turmoil, expanding to new locations has become of secondary importance for some.

However, for those moving forward with site selection, the ban on international travel is another barrier to overcome.

