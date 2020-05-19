As companies across the world are forced to examine the cracks in their supply chains in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are also having to reassess where they locate their on-the-ground operations.

Companies appear to be using this time to examine what has gone wrong in their supply chains and how to side-step these issues in the future.

For many, there is a strong focus on diversifying their manufacturing out of China to alleviate their reliance on the country, with many left struggling after their Chinese manufacturers shut down during the onset of Covid-19.

But what will the post-Covid supply chains look like? And how easily can companies revise their strategies? Ruth Strachan investigates.