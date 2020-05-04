Global deaths from Covid-19 continue to drop slowly as mainland Europe begins edging out of lockdown.

There have been 37,570 deaths recorded over the past week – down from 38,769 in the week before.

Italy, Spain and France all recorded fewer than 200 new deaths yesterday.

Those figures must be treated with some caution as weekend reporting has typically been lower than weekday reporting.

The general downward trend remains apparent, however, in all three countries. Italy and Spain in particular appear well past peak levels of cases and deaths, and governments in both have begun loosening their strict lockdowns.

Spain allowed outdoor exercise from Saturday while Italy is doing the same from today.

The US remains the only country consistent recording four-figure daily death totals.