Hampton Insurance is a Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurance agency serving personal and commercial clients throughout Tidewater Virginia. The firm specializes in the transportation industry.

“Hampton Insurance is a great addition to the WIA team,” states Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We are excited to leverage Hampton Insurance’s areas of expertise, while also growing our presence in Virginia.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our growth trajectory alongside World Insurance Associates,” said Charles Ellis, President of Hampton Insurance. “This partnership will allow us to offer our new and existing clients an even broader array of products and services.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Basnight, Kinser, Leftwich & Nuckolls provided legal counsel to Hampton Insurance. No other advisors were used in the transaction.