Employee benefits firm OneDigital Health and Benefits has acquired Pennsylvania-based Trinity Benefit Advisors for an undisclosed price.

Image: Trinity Benefit Advisors to be acquired by OneDigital. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

The acquisition of Trinity Benefit Advisors is expected to boost the presence of OneDigital within the Philadelphia market while adding to the overall growth of the company.

Trinity Benefit Advisors has been catering to clients in the states of Pennsylvania and Florida providing them with services across benefits, wellness and compliance.

The company’s team assists clients in implementing and managing healthcare changes.

OneDigital operations executive vice president Pete Gruenberg said: “We’re very excited to bring in a strong leadership team with an outstanding reputation in the greater Philadelphia market.

“Over the last several years, OneDigital has been positioned to power the modern, digital workplace with cutting-edge benefits and HR innovation. However, we haven’t lost sight of the importance of face-to-face connection in our customer-centric model and place as much emphasis on the culture of the incoming firm as we do on the location.”

Following the acquisition by OneDigital, clients of Trinity Benefit Advisor are expected get access to expert teams from a deeper bench to provide employers the best possible benefits, HR and technology solutions.

Trinity Benefit Advisors president and principal Matt Mink said: “Healthcare has become increasingly more complicated and we needed a partnership to continue delivering the most innovative and cost-effective solutions to our clients. We found that partner in OneDigital.

“We are excited to be part of one of the fastest growing employee benefits agencies in the country and offer new services to our clients while allowing our staff additional opportunities for professional development.”

OneDigital, which serves companies of all sizes, provides employers a combination of benefit advisory services, compliance support, analytics, human resources management tools and insurance offerings.

The Atlanta-based company has more than 1,600 employee benefits and human resource professionals serving around 50,000 employers in the US while managing more than $5.8bn (£4.58bn) in premiums.

Last month, the company acquired Concord Benefits Planning Agency, an employee benefits planning company, based in Mentor, Ohio, for an undisclosed price.