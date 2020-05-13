HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced that it has acquired the employee benefits division of The Healy Group Inc. (Healy Benefits). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Healy Benefits provides employee benefits solutions, including benefits communications, workplace-wellness plans and risk management seminars. Tony Nyers and Chris Rowland, owners and risk management advisors, and Alicia Webber, Benefits Advisor, at The Healy Group Inc., along with their experienced staff, will be joining Hub Midwest East.