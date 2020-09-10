ClaimsPay payments platform from One Inc will enable Hippo Insurance to process claim payments instantly

Insurtech Hippo Insurance selects One Inc’s digital claims platform

US-based Hippo Insurance has selected One Inc’s ClaimsPay to expand its claims settlements with its customers.

Hippo Insurance, part of Hippo’s family of companies, is a provider of home wellness and home insurance for homeowners.

Hippo’s home insurance model also offers coverage for electronics and home/ office equipment and its services are claimed to proactively identify and help resolve the risks of customers.

Forming part of One Inc’s Digital Payments Platform, ClaimsPay will provide Hippo’s customers access to digital disbursement options that deliver real-time payments, offering hassle-free claims process.

Hippo chief product officer Aviad Pinkovezky said: “In the unfortunate instance an issue occurs, we move quickly to not only meet the needs of our customers but to exceed their expectations, including proactive updates on the claims process until it reaches a final resolution.

“Through ClaimsPay, customers will have the flexibility to tailor their claims payment preferences around their needs, much like how our products are tailored to provide homeowners with efficient and easy digital access to superior coverage.”

One Inc provides a full-stack digital solution for both premium and claims

One Inc is a provider of a full-stack digital solution for both premium and claims, which can handle insurance workflows such as payment processes, reporting and reconciliation and regulatory requirements.

One Inc president and CEO Christopher Ewing said: “As a pioneer in the insurtech space, Hippo is helping to accelerate the industry’s inevitable transformation toward a more digital model, and we are proud to participate in their innovative approach to insurance.

“We look forward to a long, collaborative partnership, continuing to support Hippo in their commitment to providing a top-notch customer experience.”