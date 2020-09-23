Expanded partnership powers a faster, better claims experience to enhance carsharing convenience and accessibility

Getaround selects Snapsheet’s end-to-end digital claims management platform. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Snapsheet, a pioneer in cloud-native claims management technology, announced the expansion of a long-term partnership with Getaround. The carsharing platform that empowers users to instantly access and drive cars nearby selected the Snapsheet Claims platform to digitize and automate its claims processes. The Snapsheet platform enables Getaround to expedite repairs and process claims, maximizing vehicle availability across its nationwide marketplace.

Getaround, which includes insurance coverage for every trip, partnered with Snapsheet Appraisal Services to provide efficient auto physical damage appraisal services. As its business continues to grow, Getaround has tapped Snapsheet for its end-to-end claims management needs to support operations for its rapidly expanding network.

The cloud-native Snapsheet Claims platform powers straight-through processing to enable faster, better experiences and improve outcomes for all lines of P&C insurance. From digital intake of first notice of loss (FNOL) to data and technology assisted investigation and claims assessment, through digital payment processing for settlements, the platform improves engagement capabilities by enabling two-way, automated omnichannel communication and increasing transparency throughout the process.

Underpinned by Snapsheet’s Claims Automation Accelerator technology, the platform includes self-configurable, no-code workflow functionality and an API-driven structure.

“As a company devoted to changing the way people think about car ownership, creating convenient and seamless experiences is crucial to our mission,” said Maly Ohrenschall, Getaround’s Director of Claims. “This investment in digital claims management and omnichannel engagement empowers our network to safely share cars without missing a beat, while enabling us to balance company growth with efficiency through streamlined operations.”

“Getaround is at the forefront of the carsharing industry, and we are excited to launch new features and capabilities aligned with world class digital and consumer experiences required to support the sharing economy,” said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. “We are thrilled our partnership has evolved to encompass our full suite of claims management solutions, which brings new innovation and enhanced experiences to Getaround’s growing marketplace.”

Source: Company Press Release