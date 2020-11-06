Founded in 1981, Optimum Talent is one of Canada's largest privately-owned integrated talent management firms and a Pan-Canadian leader in human resource consulting

Arthur J. Gallagher has announced the acquisition of Montreal, Quebec-based Optimum Talent Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Optimum Talent is one of Canada’s largest privately-owned integrated talent management firms and a Pan-Canadian leader in human resource consulting. Its team of professionals spans more than a dozen offices coast-to-coast and operates in three targeted segments: Search Solutions; Leadership Assessment & Development; and Career Transition & Outplacement. Ron Dahms, Mike Bacchus and their associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Melanie Jeannotte, CEO of Gallagher’s Benefit and HR Consulting Division in Canada, and Scott Hamilton, Global Managing Director of Gallagher’s Human Resources & Compensation Consulting practice.

“The Optimum Talent team will introduce our Gallagher Better Works™ organizational wellbeing strategy to the many clients that they support, expanding our senior management relationships across Canada and creating additional opportunities for capabilities discussions and consulting engagements,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Ron, Mike and their associates countrywide to our growing global team.”

Source: Company Press Release